Moreland will draw the start for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

With Kendall Fuller sidelined due to a lingering calf problem, Moreland will start opposite Ronald Darby for Week 1. The good news for Moreland and Washington is that Alshon Jeffery (foot) will be inactive for the contest, leaving DeSean Jackson, Greg Ward and rookie Jalen Reagor as the team's primary receiving options.