Settle finished 2020 with career highs for tackles (19), sacks (five) and defensive snaps (347), starting one of his 16 games.

The 2018 fifth-round pick doesn't get much recognition, serving as backup defensive tackle on a line that's loaded with first-round talent. Regardless, Settle was an important part of Washington's run defense, earning a career-best PFF grade (69.3, 43rd among DTs) to back up the career highs for sacks and tackles. He should be back in a similar role in 2021, the fourth and final season of his rookie contract.