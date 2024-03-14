The Texans signed Settle to a two-year deal worth up to $7 million Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After spending the first six years of his career with the Commanders and Bills, the 26-year-old defensive lineman is headed to Houston. Across Settle's two seasons with the Bills, he appeared in 32 games and recorded 33 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, while also defending one pass. The Virginia Tech product is expected to have the chance to compete for a solid role on the Texans' defensive line, especially with the departure of Sheldon Rankins this offseason.