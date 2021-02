Brown was waived by the Broncos on Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

The 27-year-old ended the season on Denver's practice squad and subsequently inked a reserve/future contract, but he won't remain with the team through the offseason. Brown had two catches for 21 yards in 12 games for the Broncos during 2019, but he didn't have a catch and appeared in only one game last season.