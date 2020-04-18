Gerald Willis: Cut loose by Miami
Willis (hip) was waived by the Dolphins on Saturday.
The 24-year-old was promoted from the practice squad in November and appeared in two games before landing on injured reserve with a hip issue. It remains unclear if Willis has fully recovered from the injury.
