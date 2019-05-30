Ravens' Gerald Willis: Dealing with calf injury
Willis has been sidelined with a calf injury since rookie minicamp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic
Willis signed a three-year contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent earlier this month. It's unclear at this time how serious the injury is, but Willis was expected to have a legitimate shot at making the team's final roster despite going undrafted.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projected volume changes
Ben Gretch looks at five offenses that could be in for major 2019 volume changes compared to...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football busts list.
-
Available RB, WR, TE opportunity
Heath Cummings looks at positional opportunity rates to determine which teams have the biggest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Cooper 'main vein' of Dallas pass attack
Amari Cooper's Fantasy value improved after being traded to the Cowboys last season. Jamey...
-
What to know from rookie camps
How much can you take away from non-contact rookie minicamps? You make the call on some of...