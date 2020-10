Thomas was benched in the first half of Sunday's game against Washington for disciplinary reasons, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

It was a surprise Sunday when the rookie out of Georgia was benched in favor of Matt Peart at left tackle. It's likely that head coach Joe Judge sent the message to his rookie, and that Thomas will be back out as the team's usual starter at left tackle when the team takes on Philadelphia in Week 7 on Thursday.