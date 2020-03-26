Giants' Austin Johnson: Joins crowded DL in NYC
Johnson is signing with the Giants, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
The 2016 second-round pick started 13 of 58 games in four seasons with the Titans, recording 83 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Johnson may struggle to find regular playing time with a Giants squad that already has Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson, Leonard Williams and B.J. Hill on the defensive line.
