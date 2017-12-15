Goodson (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The middle linebacker will be available for just the second time in seven games, after he was able to practice all week, albeit on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday. Goodson compiled a season-high 18 tackles Week 1 against the Cowboys, but the extensive time he has missed will make it tough to trust him in IDP settings during the fantasy playoffs.