McCain was absent from the Giants' injury report Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
McCain was evaluated for a concussion during the Giants' preseason finale against the Jets after a blindside block from wide receiver Randall Cobb. McCain will provide depth at strong safety behind Jason Pinnock and Dane Belton to start the season.
