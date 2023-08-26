McCain left Saturday's preseason game against the Jets and is being evaluated for a concussion, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
McCain left the game after being on the receiving end of a blindside block by Jets' wide receiver Randall Cobb. It's likely that the Giants will keep McCain out for the rest of the game out of an abundance of caution.
