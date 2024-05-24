Ford-Wheaton (knee) was an active participant at the Giants' team OTAs this week, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Ford-Wheaton missed the entirety of last season after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason, but he now looks to be all set to return to the field in 2024. The wide receiver joined New York as an undrafted free agent in 2023 after a senior campaign with West Virginia in which he secured 62 receptions for 675 yards and seven touchdowns and he'll attempt to crack the Giants' active roster in order to make his NFL debut this year.