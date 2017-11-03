Giants' Calvin Munson: Absent from injury report

Munson (quadriceps) wasn't listed on the injury report and will be ready to play Sunday against the Rams, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

With B.J. Goodson (ankle) ruled out for Sunday, Munson will draw the start. The last time Munson played a full game in Goodson's place, he racked up eight tackles (seven solo) and one sack. The undrafted rookie will have a tough task against a sturdy Rams' offensive line, so it'll be interesting to see how he responds.