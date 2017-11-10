Giants' Calvin Munson: Questionable for Sunday

Munson (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

If Munson can get healthy by Sunday, he'll have a starting middle linebacker role waiting for him, since B.J. Goodson (ankle) has already been ruled out. The undrafted rookie combined for 14 tackles (10 solo) in the two games he has started this season, meaning he could be a solid waiver find in Week 10 if he plays.