Giants' Calvin Munson: Sack in loss
Munson recorded five tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Raiders.
Munson was questionable all week with a quad injury -- which sidelined him Thanksgiving night against the Redskins -- but played through the pain Sunday, logging 32 defensive reps. It was the rookie's first sack since Week 2 and the linebacker now has 45 tackles on the year as he continues to evolve into an important piece of the Giants defense.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.