Giants' Calvin Munson: Sack in loss

Munson recorded five tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Raiders.

Munson was questionable all week with a quad injury -- which sidelined him Thanksgiving night against the Redskins -- but played through the pain Sunday, logging 32 defensive reps. It was the rookie's first sack since Week 2 and the linebacker now has 45 tackles on the year as he continues to evolve into an important piece of the Giants defense.

