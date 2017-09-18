Play

Giants' Calvin Munson: Will start Monday night

Munson will start at middle linebacker against the Lions on Monday night.

Munson will step in at middle linebacker with B.J. Goodson (leg) inactive against the Lions on Monday. It's unknown exactly how Munson's snap count will look in the Giants' various defensive packages, but Goodson recorded 18 tackles (14 solo) Week 1 so there is a lot of production to replace.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories