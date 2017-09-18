Giants' Calvin Munson: Will start Monday night
Munson will start at middle linebacker against the Lions on Monday night.
Munson will step in at middle linebacker with B.J. Goodson (leg) inactive against the Lions on Monday. It's unknown exactly how Munson's snap count will look in the Giants' various defensive packages, but Goodson recorded 18 tackles (14 solo) Week 1 so there is a lot of production to replace.
