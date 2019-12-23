Scott had one carry for five yards, caught his lone target for 11 yards, totaled 59 yards on two kick retuns and six yards on two punt returns during Sunday's 41-35, overtime win over the Redskins

Scott played 12 offensive snaps Sunday and was fairly involved during his time on the field. The 24-year-old has carved out a decent role as a return man and depth wideout since being promoted from the Giants' practice squad in late November.