The Giants promoted Scott to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Scott spent time with the Giants during the offseason, and he'll now get a chance to play a depth role in the team's receiver corps. The Fresno State product appeared in three games with the Bills in 2018 but was not targeted.

