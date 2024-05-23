Coach Brian Daboll relayed Thursday that Waller remains absent from the Giants' OTAs, Pat Leonard of the Daily News reports.

Waller's absence isn't surprising given that he's considering retirement, but Daboll indicated that the Giants plan to give the 31-year-old tight end the time he needs to make a call on his plans for 2024."[We will] let Darren take what [time] he needs to take, and once the decision is made, we'll go from there," Daboll noted Thursday. If Waller elects not to play this season, Daniel Bellingerwould be the next man up in a TE corps that also currently includes Theo Johnson, Jack Stoll, Chris Manhertz, Lawrence Cager and Tyree Jackson.