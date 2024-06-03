The Giants expect Waller to announce his retirement within the next week or so, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.

The team anticipates an announcement before mandatory minicamp June 11-13, with sources close to Waller suggesting he's leaning toward retirement. He said Friday that a decision is coming soon, and he's been busy off the field working on his music career and finalizing a divorce. Waller missed five or more games each of the past three seasons and thus finished with no more than 665 yards or three TDs. He had back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons in 2019-20 with the Raiders, peaking at 107-1,196-9 in 2020. If Waller has a late change of heart and decides to play another season, he'll be part of a New York offense that signed three guards in free agency and drafted WR Malik Nabers sixth overall, though the QB situations remains as shaky as ever with Daniel Jones recovering from an ACL tear and Drew Lock taking first-team reps this spring. Daniel Bellinger, Jack Stoll and Chris Manhertz give the Giants capable blockers at tight end, while incoming fourth-round pick Theo Johnson has the speed (4.57 40) and size (6-6, 259) to develop into a receiving threat. Waller will turn 32 in September, five days after the Giants' season opener against Minnesota.