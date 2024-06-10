The Giants placed Waller on the reserve/retired list Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Waller informed New York of his intent to retire Sunday, and the team has wasted little time in officially putting the transaction forth. The 31-year-old's retirement frees up $11.9 million in cap space for the Giants this season, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, but it leaves the team with $6.6 million in dead money both this year and in 2025. Waller's lone season in New York produced just 552 yards plus one touchdown across 12 games, but he'll best be remembered for a phenomenal two-year stretch from 2019-20, when as a standout for the Raiders he exceeded 1,100 receiving yards twice and combined for 12 touchdowns on 197 catches.