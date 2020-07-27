Baker (personal) was placed on the commissioner's exempt list Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After an alleged incident in Miramar, Fla. in May, both Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were arrested, with the former facing four counts of armed robbery and four more counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. A judge granted Baker conditional approval to leave Florida in order to report for training camp with the Giants in New Jersey, but now the 2019 first-round pick won't be allowed in team facilities for the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen how his situation plays out in advance of the team's Week 1 matchup with the Steelers.