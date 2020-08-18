Tate will work in three-wide formations with Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, Michael Eisen of the official team website reports.

Tate's role as a slot receiver could take him off the field when the Giants use multiple tight ends, but he played 86 percent of snaps in his 11 games last season, averaging 4.5 catches for 61.5 yards on 7.7 targets. While that production would seem to make him a screaming value relative to average draft position (ADP) in fantasy leagues, there's serious risk for a volume decline if the Giants offense has better injury luck this year. In addition to the three wide receivers, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley both demand a significant number of targets.