Bradberry was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Bradberry was considered a high-risk close contact to an infected person, causing him to miss Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Browns. He has cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols and will return to team activities this week to start preparing for a Week 16 matchup against the Ravens. Bradberry will resume duties as the Giants' No. 1 cornerback immediately.
