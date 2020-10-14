Smith caught his lone target for a seven-yard gain during Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cowboys.
With Evan Engram back in the fold after missing eight games last season because of knee and foot injuries, the 23-year-old tight end from Stanford has posted seven total receptions over the first five appearances of his sophomore campaign. Smith has four starts to his name, also playing at least 30 percent of the offensive snaps in every game this season, but he hasn't been heavily involved pass-catching wise for the Giants' 31st-ranked scoring offense.
