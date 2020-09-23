Smith caught two of three targets for a net loss of one yard during Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bears.

After corralling both of his targets in the season opener for a total of 17 receiving yards, Smith served as little more than a bail-out option for his sophomore signal-caller Daniel Jones. At his peak, Smith racked up 267 yards and three touchdowns between Weeks 12 and 17 last year, but with Evan Engram now back in the fold after missing the latter half of 2019 due to a foot injury, the 23-year-old Smith has attracted a mere five targets in two games. Smith and the Giants will see a 49ers defense Week 3 that is without the services of Nick Bosa (knee-ACL), Richard Sherman (calf), and Solomon Thomas (knee-ACL), though as a whole San Francisco has conceded the second-fewest tight end receptions in the NFL to this point.