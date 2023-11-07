McFadden recorded six tackles (three solo), including two for loss, in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
McFadden logged a season-high 80 percent of New York's defensive snaps and posted his highest tackle total since Week 6. The second-year linebacker has established a relatively reliable floor as an IDP, notching at least five stops in each of his eight games this year. McFadden has 54 tackles (31 solo) overall.
More News
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Part of two turnovers Sunday•
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Will play Week 6•
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Not playing Sunday•
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Now questionable for Week 5•