McFadden recorded six tackles (three solo), including two for loss, in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

McFadden logged a season-high 80 percent of New York's defensive snaps and posted his highest tackle total since Week 6. The second-year linebacker has established a relatively reliable floor as an IDP, notching at least five stops in each of his eight games this year. McFadden has 54 tackles (31 solo) overall.