McFadden played in 16 games during the 2023 season, recording 101 tackles (63 solo), including 1.0 sacks, along with an interception and four recovered fumbles.

McFadden grew into a larger role in his second NFL campaign, tallying nearly 300 more defensive snaps despite playing in one fewer contest. The 2022 fifth-round draft pick ranked third on the Giants in stops and tied for the team lead with 12 tackles for loss. McFadden's strong season solidified his place in New York's plans moving forward, and with two years remaining on his rookie contract, he's set to return as a key piece of the team's defensive unit next season.