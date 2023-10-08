McFadden (ankle) is inactive Sunday against the Dolphins, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
McFadden suffered the injury during practice Thursday, but he was able to take the field for a limited session Friday. Ultimately, the second-year pro still isn't ready to compete and will have to remain on the sidelines for Week 5. In his absence, Carter Coughlin is expected to get the start.
