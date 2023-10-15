McFadden (ankle) is active against the Bills for Sunday Night Football.

McFadden has been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out Week 5 versus Miami and led to him being deemed questionable entering this weekend. He was able to log a limited practice session Thursday and Friday, which was enough for him to suit up Sunday night. McFadden should reclaim his job as a starter, thus sending Isaiah Simmons back to a rotational role.