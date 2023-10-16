McFadden registered seven tackles (three solo), an interception and a fumble recovery in a Week 6 loss to Buffalo on Sunday night.

McFadden finished second on the Giants in tackles behind Bobby Okereke, who racked up 11. The linebacker duo also combined for a pair of turnovers -- Okereke punched the ball away from Gabe Davis and into the arms of McFadden in the first quarter, then batted a Josh Allen pass that McFadden corralled for an interception in the second. McFadden played 79 percent of New York's defensive snaps in the contest after missing Week 5 versus Miami due to an ankle injury.