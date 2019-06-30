Perkins worked ahead of Wayne Gallman and Rod Smith during the offseason program, NJ.com's Matt Lombardo reports.

Gallman faces a double dose of competition after averaging just 3.5 yards on 51 carries and 6.4 yards on 14 receptions (22 targets) in 15 games last season. Perkins wasn't much better with his past opportunities, and he spent all of last season on the non-football injury list due to a pectoral injury. None of the bunch is likely to steal much work from Saquon Barkley, who handled an 83 percent snap share during his rookie season.

More News
Our Latest Stories