Paul Perkins: Waived again
Perkins was waived by the Lions on Saturday.
This is now the third time Perkins has been waived by the Lions since the team picked him up off waivers from the Giants in mid-September. The 2016 fifth-round pick is certainly a candidate to rejoin the team at some point down the road, but considering the Lions signed Bo Scarbrough off the practice in replace of Perkins, it's clear the team is looking for a different answer at the running back position.
