The Jaguars signed Perkins to the practice squad Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Perkins appeared in four games with the Lions earlier this season, racking up 29 yards on 12 carries while catching his only target for nine yards. He'll wait in the wings for a depth opportunity to open up in Jacksonville's backfield.

