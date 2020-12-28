site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Tae Crowder: Records eight tackles
RotoWire Staff
Crowder made eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens.
Crowder made his fifth start of the season in Sunday's cross-conference clash. The rookie seventh-round pick has accrued 34 tackles through those five starts and 46 total stops through 10 games.
