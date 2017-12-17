Gallman could see an increased role in the Giants' game plan over their final three contests of the season, beginning with Sunday's game against the Eagles, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. "You see things that [Gallman] does with the ball in his hands in the open field, he can catch the ball well, he's got speed to the edge," Giants offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan said. "The more we can continue to give him opportunities, he's going to continue to get those chances, both in pass protection and maybe get him in on third down."

While Sullivan didn't explicitly say that Gallman would be deployed as the Giants' feature back at any point down the stretch, the rookie made a compelling case to cut into Orleans Darkwa's role by producing a career-high 99 yards from scrimmage during the Week 14 loss to the Cowboys. Gallman logged 37 snaps in that contest to Darkwa's 19, with the latter doing little to help his case for continued work by finishing with under three yards per carry for the third consecutive contest. Moreover, Gallman is under contract for three more years beyond 2017 while Darkwa is bound for free agency this offseason, giving the 2-11 Giants even more incentive to see what Gallman is capable of doing in an expanded role.