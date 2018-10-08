Gallman played in eight offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Panthers and did not receive a single carry.

The more rookie running back Saquon Barkley impresses, the less work Gallman is going to get, as seen in Sunday's game. It looks like Gallman's workload will come only when Barkley needs a breather, as the rookie has become a very reliable contributor for the Giants.

