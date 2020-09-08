site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Isaiah Irving: Waived with injury settlement
RotoWire Staff
Irving was waived by the Bears with an injury settlement Monday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Irving becomes a free agent as a result of this move. He spent three seasons with the Bears, totaling 27 tackles.
