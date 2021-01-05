site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Isaiah Mack: Back to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Mack was restored to New England's practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mack was placed on the practice squad COVID-19 list Friday. He appeared in eight games during the 2020 season, recording two tackles (one solo).
