J.T. Thomas: Waived by Giants
Thomas (groin) was waived with an injury settlement, per the NFL media site's transaction log.
Thomas was placed on injured reserve in late September due to a groin injury. The linebacker now has a chance to sign on with another team, but that is highly unlikely unless he has recovered from his injury.
More News
-
Giants' J.T. Thomas: Moved to injured reserve•
-
Giants' J.T. Thomas: Sitting out Week 3•
-
Giants' J.T. Thomas: Ruled out for remainder of Monday's contest•
-
Giants' J.T. Thomas: Returns from PUP list•
-
Giants' J.T. Thomas: Expects to be ready for training camp•
-
Giants' J.T. Thomas: Out for the year•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...