Giants' J.T. Thomas: Moved to injured reserve
Thomas (groin) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
This is the second consecutive season Thomas has found himself on injured reserve. He tore his ACL in the season opener in 2016. Deontae Skinner was promoted to the Giants active roster to fill Thomas' role as a reserve option at linebacker.
