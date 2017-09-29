Play

Thomas (groin) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.

This is the second consecutive season Thomas has found himself on injured reserve. He tore his ACL in the season opener in 2016. Deontae Skinner was promoted to the Giants active roster to fill Thomas' role as a reserve option at linebacker.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories