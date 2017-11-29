Jaguars' Barry Church: Posts season-high nine tackles

Church posted nine tackles (eight solo) and one interception against Arizona on Sunday.

Church played all but one defensive snap Sunday, working his way to his best performance of the season. The 29-year-old has averaged five tackles and five pass breakups per game this season, which makes him a mediocre fantasy asset.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories