Church was waived by the Jaguars on Friday.

Church had started 27 consecutive games for Jacksonville prior to being a healthy inactive Week 13 against the Colts, with rookie Ronnie Harrison taking over as the starter at strong safety. The Jaguars were more than willing to move on from the veteran safety in order to avoid the $6.25 million cap hit the he'd carry in 2019, and opted to start cleaning house before the end of the season. Church seems unlikely to be claimed off waivers due to the money remaining on his contract, but can sign with any team once he clears waivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories