Campbell had seven tackles (five solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Campbell finished 2018 as the Jaguars leader in the sack column (10.5) and had 72 tackles (53 solo) and one forced fumble. The 32-year-old represents the heart and soul of Jacksonville's defensive front, and has been its sack leader in both his years with the team. The Jaguars could be rid of Campbell's $14.5 million cap hit for 2019 with only $3 million in dead cap, per Spotrac, but given his level of play and continued leadership role, the team seems more likely to free up money elsewhere.