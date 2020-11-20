Robinson (shoulder) was a full participant Thursday, per the NFL's official Week 11 injury report.
Jacksonville's offensive line was gifted a pair of favorable updates Thursday. Not only is Robinson back to a full-go in practice after suffering a shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to Green Bay, but starting center Brandon Linder (back) also participated without restrictions to follow up an inactive designation Week 10. Robinson hasn't missed a game at left tackle this season, starting all nine of the Jaguars' games.