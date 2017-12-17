Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Can't take advantage of increased role

Ivory carried 17 times for 42 yards in Sunday's 45-7 win over the Texans.

Ivory was thrust into a featured role due to the absence of Leonard Fournette (quadriceps), but he managed just 2.5 yards per carry and had a long gain of eight yards. He's failed to take advantage in any of the three games Fournette's missed this season, averaging 2.9 yards per carry despite receiving 54 totes in that sample. Corey Grant and T.J. Yeldon were both more productive than Ivory on a per-touch basis, but none of the backs will boast a reliable fantasy outlook next week against the 49ers if Fournette is cleared to return.