Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Will miss start of training camp
Fowler was placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list with an undisclosed injury Saturday, Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union reports.
The injury announcement comes one day after Fowler was handed a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, reportedly connected to a July 2017 arrest for alleged battery. The 23-year-old was dealing with an upper-body injury in late June, but it's currently unknown if this is an extension of the same issue or a new ailment. Fowler can be removed from the PUP list once medically cleared, but he will not be ready to take the field when training camp begins Thursday.
