Smoot (Achilles) was placed on the active/PUP list Wednesday.

Smoot is still recovering from a partially torn Achilles tendon suffered last December. However, with Jacksonville willing to sign him to a one-year $6.25 million deal Friday, and his placement on the active, not reserve, PUP list, he's likely to be ready sooner than later. He'll be able to compete once he can pass his physical.