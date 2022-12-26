Smoot (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Smoot suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday's victory over the Jets, but Monday's move to IR officially brings his season to an end. The 27-year-old will finish his 2022 campaign with 21 tackles, including five sacks, while also recording two pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 15 contests. In his absence, Arden Key and Corey Peters will likely see an increase in usage moving forward.