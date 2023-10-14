Jacksonville activated Smoot (Achilles) from the physically unable to perform list Saturday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Smoot partially tore his Achilles last December and began the 2023 campaign on the PUP list. He was able to return to practice in a limited fashion last week before being upgraded to a full participant this week. Smoot's activation means he is lined up to make his season debut Sunday against the Colts, and he should immediately help the Jaguars' pass rush.